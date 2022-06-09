New road being laid from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park

Work on construction of a bridge at Oosipalam has begun

The new road connecting Butterfly Park with Mukkombu is expected to give a fillip to toruism in the Tiruchi region. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Work on construction of a bridge at Oosipalam has begun

Work on laying a road between Mukkombu and Butterfly Park in Srirangam has picked up momentum. It is part of the ₹387.6 crore project for construction of a new barrage across Kollidam River at Mukkombu.

Larson and Tubro, which is executing the project for the Water Resources Department of the State Government, has completed the construction of the barrage. It plans to carry out test of all shutters of the barrage this week. The laying of a road along the bund along the Cauvery river from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park is the only pending work.

The bund between the Cauvery and the Kollidam suffered extensive damage in the 2004 floods. The bund was subsequently strengthened. Since the officials felt the need for strengthening the bund further, the component was included in the construction of the new barrage project.

Strengthening of the bund for about seven km from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park, laying of a metalled road and the construction of a bridge at Oosipalam, located about five km from Mukkombu, are among the road component works.

Sources told The Hindu that the bund strengthening work had been completed. Besides earth filling work, the spreading of blue metals had been taken up. The final stage of road work would be taken up in a few days. Similarly, the construction of a bridge at Oosipalam had also begun. All works would be completed by August-end.

Once laid, the road is expected to give a fillip to tourism. Pilgrims to Srirangam will also be able to make a hassle-free visit to Mukkombu, a popular tourist destination.