New Rifle Club started in Tiruchi

12 March 2020 08:33 IST

A new rifle club, “Trichy Rifle Club,” has been started at the City Police Armed Reserve Ground in K.K. Nagar here to help those interested in rifle shooting and facilitate them participate in various rifle shooting competitions being held in the country and abroad.

It has been a registered one. It would be useful to those interested in developing their shooting skills and those who want to use rifle for their personal protection. Public from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts could use the facility.

It would help its registered members to buy good quality rifle and required bullets. Members who get trained in the club could purchase required bullets at cheaper price from the club office. Various kinds of rifles required for training shooters would be given at a lower cost.

Three types of membership enrolment has been introduced. Any individual could become a life time member by paying the relevant membership fee. Eligible students would be included as members on payment of registration fee annually and after obtaining consent from club president.

The club would function under the guidance of its executive committee members. Collector and Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchi, would be the patrons of the club.

Executive committee would comprise five members. Commissioner of Police would act as the president, Deputy Commissioner of Police- Law and Order, Tiruchi City, would be the vice president and the remaining three members would hold positions of secretary, joint secretary and treasurer respectively.

A modern, well equipped and fully sophisticated shooting arena was being opened in the club. Fully furnished special rooms with separate rest room facilities for men and women would be made available for members.

A latest locker facility was being made to keep all rifles/weapons under the safe custody of the club. A world class shooting ground with facilities to practice 10 metre, 25 metre and 50 metre distance would be prepared. An estimated cost of ₹ 5 crore would be spent for this purpose.

Interested persons could become member of the club by paying relevant registration fee and applying in the prescribed form.

A press release from the police appealed to the public to make use of this opportunity to get trained in shooting and develop their skills.

For membership applications and other details, the Trichy Rifle Club could be contacted in the telephone numbers 0431-2333704, 99429-88642.