New Registrar (in-charge) appointed for Bharathidasan University

January 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Kalidasan, professor and head of the Department of Physical Education and Yoga, has been appointed Registrar (in-charge) of the Bharathidasan University. Vice Chancellor M. Selvam issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Outgoing Registrar (In-charge) L. Ganesan handed over the charge to Mr. Kalidasan on Tuesday. Mr. Ganesan was appointed Registrar-in-charge on December 24, 2021.

In his order, Mr. Selvam said that Mr. Kalidasan will hold the office until an alternative arrangement is made. The appointment of Mr. Kalidasan comes five days ahead of the end of the term of Mr. Selvam.

It is said that the process of selection of a Registrar had almost been completed and the interviews were conducted about five months ago. The Registrar’s appointment would have to be approved by the Syndicate at its next meeting.

Action sought

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Union Ministry of Education has asked the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Tamil Nadu, to take necessary action on a complaint of Teachers and Non-Teachers Association of Bharathidasan University on the alleged mismanagement of funds allocated under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

