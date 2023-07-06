HamberMenu
New Registrar assumes charge

July 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The former Registrar of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, R. Thirumurugan assumed charge as the Registrar of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district on Thursday.

According to a CUTN release, Mr. Thirumurugan had served as the Professor and Head of the Animal Science Department at Bharathidasan University where he had also held administrative posts such as the Deputy Controller of Examinations, Controller of Examination and then Registrar of Bharathidasan University.

