ADVERTISEMENT

New ration shop opened

July 08, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new ration shop at Linga Nagar was declared open by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru here on Friday.

The Nachiarpalayam ration shop run by the Tiruchi Agricultural Producers Cooperative marketing Society was bifurcated to create the new shop. Of the 1,846 ration cards under the Nachiarpalayam ration shop, 809 cards have now been assigned to the new shop. Families in Aravanur, Lingam Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Selvam Nagar and Nadar Street have been assigned to the new shop, officials said.

Mayor M.Anbazhagan and officials participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US