New ration shop opened

July 08, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

A new ration shop at Linga Nagar was declared open by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru here on Friday.

The Nachiarpalayam ration shop run by the Tiruchi Agricultural Producers Cooperative marketing Society was bifurcated to create the new shop. Of the 1,846 ration cards under the Nachiarpalayam ration shop, 809 cards have now been assigned to the new shop. Families in Aravanur, Lingam Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Selvam Nagar and Nadar Street have been assigned to the new shop, officials said.

Mayor M.Anbazhagan and officials participated.

