HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ration shop opened

July 08, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new ration shop at Linga Nagar was declared open by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru here on Friday.

The Nachiarpalayam ration shop run by the Tiruchi Agricultural Producers Cooperative marketing Society was bifurcated to create the new shop. Of the 1,846 ration cards under the Nachiarpalayam ration shop, 809 cards have now been assigned to the new shop. Families in Aravanur, Lingam Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Selvam Nagar and Nadar Street have been assigned to the new shop, officials said.

Mayor M.Anbazhagan and officials participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.