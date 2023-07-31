HamberMenu
New railway station building for Nagapattinam Junction to be ready next year

The project is being executed at a cost of around ₹4 crore

July 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
New station building works underway at Nagapattinam railway junction.

New station building works underway at Nagapattinam railway junction. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The  Nagapattinam Railway Junction will have a new building next year with construction works under way following sanction of funds. The Tiruchi Railway Division is executing the project at a cost of around ₹4 crore.

The new building will be bigger than the existing station and encompass all basic facilities required for passengers arriving and departing from the station besides a separate parking lot for vehicles. Although the new station building project was sanctioned two to three years ago, it could not be taken up due to fund constraints and COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the project has now been launched with funds having been sanctioned. Railway sources said the foundation works had been completed and the project’s sub structure works were under way. The new station building would have retiring rooms on the first floor.

The sources said five retiring rooms, including a couple of air-conditioned rooms, had been planned. The station would also to be provided with a lift. Foundation work for the lift had begun on platform 1.  The Tiruchi railway division had planned to complete the entire new station building project by March next year. 

