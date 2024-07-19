ADVERTISEMENT

New Pudukottai Collector takes charge

Published - July 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Aruna, Collector of Pudukottai district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

M. Aruna took charge as Collector of Pudukottai district on Friday. She succeeds I.S. Mercy Ramya who has been transferred and posted as Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme. Prior to this, Ms. Aruna was the Collector of The Nilgiris district. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US