New Pudukottai Collector takes charge

M. Aruna took charge as Collector of Pudukottai district on Friday. She succeeds I.S. Mercy Ramya who has been transferred and posted as Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme. Prior to this, Ms. Aruna was the Collector of The Nilgiris district.

