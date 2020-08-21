New president of CREDAI

Tiruchi

21 August 2020 18:59 IST

I. Shajahan assumed office as the new president of the Tiruchi Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) for the period 2020-22 at the investiture ceremony held virtually on Thursday.

The following office bearers also assumed office on the occasion: Chairman – S. Anand; vice president – R.S.Ravi; Secretary – S. Mohan; Joint Secretary – R. Manoharan and Treasurer – A. Nazurudeen. Various committee chairpersons and executive committee members also took charge.

S.Sridharan, Chairman, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu and V. Gouthaman, president, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, participated in the event.