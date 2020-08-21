Tiruchirapalli

New president of CREDAI

I. Shajahan assumed office as the new president of the Tiruchi Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) for the period 2020-22 at the investiture ceremony held virtually on Thursday.

The following office bearers also assumed office on the occasion: Chairman – S. Anand; vice president – R.S.Ravi; Secretary – S. Mohan; Joint Secretary – R. Manoharan and Treasurer – A. Nazurudeen. Various committee chairpersons and executive committee members also took charge.

S.Sridharan, Chairman, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu and V. Gouthaman, president, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, participated in the event.

