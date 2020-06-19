New Postmaster General assumes office

19 June 2020 19:12 IST

TIRUCHI

A. Govindarajan took charge as the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, in Tiruchi on Friday. Belonging to the 2000 batch of Indian Postal Service, Mr. Govindarajan held the post of Director of Postal Services, Chennai, prior to this.

He had played a key role in pilot launching of Core Banking Solution and Core Insurance Solution in post offices in Chennai. During his stint in Kerala, he was instrumental in introducing Corporate e-Post with Chief Minister of Kerala as its first Corporate customer at the national level. He had also worked in the Postal Directorate, New Delhi circle, a press release said.

