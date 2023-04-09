ADVERTISEMENT

New police station to come up at Panjapur in Tiruchi

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police have mooted a proposal for a new police station at the Panjapur on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway where the State government has been carrying out large-scale infrastructure development projects.

The State government has been implementing a slew of infrastructure development works at Panajapur which includes an integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre, a whole market complex, and a truck terminal.

A new TIDEL park and an Olympiad are also expected to come up near Panjapur. Official sources said the proposal for a police station at Panjapur was mooted to cater to the future needs of the area.

On Sunday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, senior revenue and police department officials inspected the area where the police station and staff quarters were proposed at one acre. The decision of the government on the proposal is likely to be announced before the end of the current Assembly session.

