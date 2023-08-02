New platform no. 8 commissioned at Tiruchi railway junction

August 02, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The new platform no. 8 near the second entrance, near Kallukuzhi, has been commissioned at Tiruchi railway junction.

It will reduce the waiting time of incoming trains. Track no. 10 was connected to platform no. 8 during non inter-locking works that have been completed at the junction. The works were carried out for 59 days.

The new platform, which is 620 metres in length, can comfortably accommodate a full rake of 26 coaches. Important express trains operated on the main line section such as Cholan superfast express, Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram express, Tirupati - Rameswaram express, Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai express, Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar weekly super fast express, Rameswaram - Banaras weekly superfast express, Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore express, Tambaram - Nagercoil Antyodaya superfast express and the Kanyakumari - Puducherry express can be accommodated on platform no. 8 without affecting the movement in the chord line (Villupuram - Ariyalur- Tiruchi).

There will now be more flexibility in the reception and dispatch of trains, as platform no. 8 / Track 10 will reduce the waiting time of incoming trains from both ends as it is connected up line (towards Chennai) and down line (towards Madurai) and the Karaikudi line as well. Passengers can easily access platform no. 8 through the Kallukuzhi side entrance without having to go over the foot over bridge or the subway.

On the signalling end, 19 new signal posts have been installed to improve train operations (reception/dispatch / shunting) over the entire Tiruchi yard. The total cost of the project was around ₹13. 5 crore.

The new platform and Track 10 were commissioned by Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan in the presence of senior branch officers of various departments on August 1, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.

