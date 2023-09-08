New plan to engage permanent conservancy workers

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

Weeks after engaging a private firm on solid waste management works, the Tiruchi Corporation has devised a detailed plan for engaging its permanent conservancy workers.

Apprehensions were raised on the nature of the role to be given to its permanent workers when the civic body decided to outsource the solid waste management work in the city. There were concerns that the services of them should not be utilised by the private firm while carnying out the solid waste management works.

In order to avoid confusion, the Corporation has come out with a clear plan of apportioning work between the private firm and the permanent workers. Commissioner R. Vaithinathan has devised the plan in consultation with the sanitary officers, inspectors and the other stakeholders.

While the private firm that began its operation in June has been asked to carry out door-to-door collection of domestic waste and the waste being generated in commercial entities such as restaurants and marriage halls, the permanent workers have been assigned the task of removing silt in storm water drains and sweeping of roads.

According to sources, there are about 1,100 permanent workers in Tiruchi Corporation. On any day, 10 to 12 workers will be on duty in each ward. They have been assigned the task of removing silt on storm water drains, and open drains, besides sweeping the roads in their respective areas and wards. Each worker is given the task of sweeping the road for about three km daily.

As per the plan, they will have to clear the waste being dumped at the garbage vulnerable points (GVP), which are usually near the underpass of flyovers, walkways and enclosures of transformers. On Saturdays, their duty will be to clear the garbage, debris and plastics at religious places. Slums in their respective wards will be their duty spots on Fridays. It will be highways and railways sites on Thursdays. Tuesdays have been earmarked for carrying out cleaning works in public parks and public places. Their duty on Wednesdays will be on the roads leading to burial grounds.

“The duty of each and every worker is clearly assigned. All stakeholders have been given the duty chart. The new system works well and enables us to effectively monitor the cleaning activities,” says I. David Muthuraj, Sanitary Officer, Zone-II.