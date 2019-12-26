New paddy sowing technique demonstrated

Field demonstration of a new technique of sowing paddy seeds was conducted for the benefit of agriculture students at the Government Agriculture Research Institute, Kattuthottam, recently.

The new technique, conceptualised and put into practice by a farmer, Ramesh of Punnainallur Mariamman Kovil, was explained to the participants from the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, Tiruchi.

They were told that the seed paddy was packed in folded paper roll having a width of less than 3 cm and the bunch of seeds spaced at 5 to 6 cm apart from each other bunch.

The paper roll is then fixed on a hand-held manually operated roller like stem for planting the seeds on the field.

The inventor of the machine said that five kilograms of paddy seed would be enough to cover an acre of land.