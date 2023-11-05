New omnibus stand to come up at Panjappur on two acres adjactent to IBT

November 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has completed the preparation of the Detailed Project Report to establish an omnibus stand adjacent to the ongoing construction of an integrated bus terminus at Panjappur in the city abutting Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway on about two acres of land and forwarded the proposal to the State government seeking administrative sanction.

Tiruchi Corporation has been constructing an integrated bus terminus at Panjappur at a total cost of ₹349 crore. It included ₹140 crore as a grant from the State government, ₹50 crore from the Corporation general fund, and ₹159 crore loan from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO).

Besides the integrated bus terminus, the Corporation has also initiated projects to establish a TIDEL Park, a truck terminal, and an integrated wholesale-cum-retail market for vegetables and fruits at Panjappur. The projects are at various stages of execution.

Meanwhile, the city administration had mooted a proposal to establish an omnibus stand adjacent to the integrated bus terminus at Panjappur. The decision by the civic body comes after many passengers had expressed concern over the absence of parking space for omnibuses within the city. At night, omnibuses occupy roads to board passengers near Central and Chathiram bus stands. This situation creates heavy traffic snarls around the bus stands, particularly during festival occasions.

Recently, the Tiruchi Corporation Council approved the detailed project report prepared by a private consultant to establish the omnibus stand at an estimated cost of ₹18.75 crore on about two acres of land at Panjappur. Official sources said the proposal has been forwarded to the Directorate of Municipal Administration, seeking administrative clearance and funds to execute the project.

