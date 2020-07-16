Tiruchirapalli

New officials assume charge in Mayiladuthurai

The Special Officer for the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district, R. Lalitha, and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha assumed charge on Wednesday.

On her first day in office, the Special Officer visited the government hospital and evaluated the sites identified for construction of the Collectorate Complex for the new district.

After assuming charge, the new SP said safety of children, women and elders, and maintenance of law and order would be given priority.

The Chief Minister announced formation of the new district in March.

