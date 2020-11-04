New taluk office building opened

PERAMBALUR

04 November 2020 17:48 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami declared open the new building of the taluk office here through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday.

The new building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.53 crore. The office in ground and first floors has a total plinth area of about 13,471 square feet. The building will house the offices of the Tahsildhars (revenue; civils supplies; and social security and welfare), land survey, computer, record rooms and allied infrastructure.

R.Tamilselvan and R.T.Ramachandran, MLAs, P.Sri Venkada Priya, Collector, were present when it was declared open.

Advertising

Advertising