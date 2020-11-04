Tiruchirapalli

New taluk office building opened

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami declared open the new building of the taluk office here through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday.

The new building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.53 crore. The office in ground and first floors has a total plinth area of about 13,471 square feet. The building will house the offices of the Tahsildhars (revenue; civils supplies; and social security and welfare), land survey, computer, record rooms and allied infrastructure.

R.Tamilselvan and R.T.Ramachandran, MLAs, P.Sri Venkada Priya, Collector, were present when it was declared open.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 5:49:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-office/article33022476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY