New office complex coming up in Tiruchi Collectorate

TIRUCHI

05 February 2021 19:20 IST

The Tiruchi Collectorate campus will soon feature a new integrated office complex housing the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. An area measuring about 14,000 square feet has been cleared behind the new Collectorate complex for the purpose.

A sum of ₹7.85 crore has been allotted under the Scheme component of Pooled Assigned Revenue under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department for the construction of the building and the work has begun this week.

Advertising

Advertising

The building will house offices of the Project Officer of Mahalir Thittam, Assistant Director( panchayats) and Assistant Director (Audit) on the ground floor, and offices of the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and Executive Engineer (Rural Department) on the first floor.

The total built-up area would be 27,986 square feet, of which the ground floor would take up 14,246 square feet and the first floor 13,740. The contract period is 18 months, and the project is scheduled for completion by June 2022.