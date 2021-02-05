New office complex coming up in Tiruchi Collectorate

The Tiruchi Collectorate campus will soon feature a new integrated office complex housing the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. An area measuring about 14,000 square feet has been cleared behind the new Collectorate complex for the purpose.
A sum of ₹7.85 crore has been allotted under the Scheme component of Pooled Assigned Revenue under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department for the construction of the building and the work has begun this week.
The building will house offices of the Project Officer of Mahalir Thittam, Assistant Director( panchayats) and Assistant Director (Audit) on the ground floor, and offices of the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and Executive Engineer (Rural Department) on the first floor.
The total built-up area would be 27,986 square feet, of which the ground floor would take up 14,246 square feet and the first floor 13,740. The contract period is 18 months, and the project is scheduled for completion by June 2022.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath