New office building for Lalgudi Municipality to come up on Poovalur road

The office building for the newly created Lalgudi Municipality will come up on a site on Poovalur Road.

Lalgudi was a selection grade town panchayat until 2021. It was upgraded to second grade municipality as per GO No 117 Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on December 12, 2021. The municipality extends over an area of 10.030 sq. km. As per the 2011 census it had a population of 23,740. According to an approximate estimate, the population has gone up to 36,219 in 2023. There are 7,080 households in the municipality.

According to official sources, the town has roads to a length of 45 km. It has underground coverage for a length of 17 km. There are 111 staff members in the municipality. The existing office functions in a 1,000 sq. ft. building. On an average, about 200 people visit the office daily. Since it is facing a space crunch, the Municipal Administration decided to construct a new office building and acquired land on Poovalur Road.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N Nehru inaugurated the construction work by laying foundation at a function held on Sunday.

He said the State Government had given administrative sanction for the project. It would come up at a cost of ₹4.27 crore. It would have a built up area of 7,000 sq. ft. It would cater to the needs of the residents of Lalgudi and the staff members of the municipality.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Lalgudi MLA Soundarapandian, Municipal Chairman Durai Manickam and Commissioner V. Kumar were present.

