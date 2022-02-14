Tiruchirapalli

New office-bearers of Karur CII

K. Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer, Indigo Textiles, has been elected chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry–Karur district council for 2022-23. Senthil Sankar, Partner, Krithi Apparels, has been elected Vice-Chairman, according to a CII press release.


