GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New office-bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi take charge

Updated - July 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

New office-bearers of The Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi for the year 2024-25 assumed office on Wednesday.

R. Shanthi took over as president and Vadivu Srinivasan as the secretary. Outgoing president Shobna Vora handed over charge to Dr. Shanthi at the installation ceremony.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Shanthi said that as part of the golden jubilee year, IWC Tiruchi’s projects this year would include one free cataract surgery operation per week, artificial limb distribution and awareness campaigns about the emergency lifesaving procedure cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which prevents cervical cancer.

Usha Kumar (vice president), Premila Kanagasabai (joint secretary), Latha Manoharan (treasurer), L. Supraja (international service organiser), and Dhanalakshmi Suresh (editor) formed the rest of the new team.

Bina Rajasingh, past association secretary, Association of Inner Wheel Clubs of India, and T. Senthilkumar, Executive Director and Unit head, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity, spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.