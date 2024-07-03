New office-bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi take charge

New office-bearers of The Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi for the year 2024-25 assumed office on Wednesday.

R. Shanthi took over as president and Vadivu Srinivasan as the secretary. Outgoing president Shobna Vora handed over charge to Dr. Shanthi at the installation ceremony.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Shanthi said that as part of the golden jubilee year, IWC Tiruchi’s projects this year would include one free cataract surgery operation per week, artificial limb distribution and awareness campaigns about the emergency lifesaving procedure cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which prevents cervical cancer.

Usha Kumar (vice president), Premila Kanagasabai (joint secretary), Latha Manoharan (treasurer), L. Supraja (international service organiser), and Dhanalakshmi Suresh (editor) formed the rest of the new team.

Bina Rajasingh, past association secretary, Association of Inner Wheel Clubs of India, and T. Senthilkumar, Executive Director and Unit head, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity, spoke.