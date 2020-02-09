CII-Tiruchi office-bearers elected

V. Vasudevan, Managing Director, Sangu Chakra Hotels, was appointed chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi zone, for the year 2020-2021 at the annual meet of the CII-Tiruchi here on Saturday.
Senguttuvan Duraisamy
Given his vast experience in travel trade and tourism, Mr.Vasudevan has taken keen interest in promoting tourism in the region. Senguttuvan Duraisamy, Executive Director and Unit Head, Kauvery Hospital, Cantonment, Tiruchi, was appointed as the Vice-Chairman at the meeting, according to a CII press release.
