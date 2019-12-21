Tiruchirapalli

New observer for Tiruchi

The State Election Commission has appointed S. Ganesh, Director, Indian Medicine, as observer for local body election in Tiruchi district. He held discussions with Collector S. Sivarasu on Friday on the steps taken to conduct the election. Mr. Ganesh can be contacted at 638163806

