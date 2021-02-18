New municipal complex lacks basic amenities: DMK

18 February 2021 17:36 IST

The Kumbakonam Town DMK unit staged a demonstration at Kumbakonam on Thursday indicting the civic body for not ensuring basic infrastructure at the newly built complex for the municipality.

The DMK cadre, led by Mayiladuthurai MP, S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA, G. Anbalagan, Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA, Govi.Chezhiaan and town secretary S. P. Thamizhazhagan went in a procession from Srinagar Colony to the new Municipal Office complex and staged a demonstration.

They raised slogans condemning the civic body for the inordinate delay in the execution of drinking water and underground sewage network projects in the town under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and demanded roll back of property tax and house tax rates. They also demanded that garbage tax should not be imposed on the people.

Speaking to the media after the demonstration,Mr.R amalingam claimed that the public was put to hardship as the sewage overflowed from the underground network at several places in the town.

Further, the residents were moving around in fear during night hours in the absence of proper public lighting system on the carriageways at several areas in the town, he claimed.