New municipal complex lacks basic amenities: DMK

The Kumbakonam Town DMK unit staged a demonstration at Kumbakonam on Thursday indicting the civic body for not ensuring basic infrastructure at the newly built complex for the municipality.
The DMK cadre, led by Mayiladuthurai MP, S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA, G. Anbalagan, Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA, Govi.Chezhiaan and town secretary S. P. Thamizhazhagan went in a procession from Srinagar Colony to the new Municipal Office complex and staged a demonstration.
They raised slogans condemning the civic body for the inordinate delay in the execution of drinking water and underground sewage network projects in the town under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and demanded roll back of property tax and house tax rates. They also demanded that garbage tax should not be imposed on the people.
Speaking to the media after the demonstration,Mr.R amalingam claimed that the public was put to hardship as the sewage overflowed from the underground network at several places in the town.
Further, the residents were moving around in fear during night hours in the absence of proper public lighting system on the carriageways at several areas in the town, he claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath