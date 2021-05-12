New motorcycles for SIs

PUDUKOTTAI

12 May 2021 19:22 IST

The State government has provided new motorcycles, barricades, baton lights and other items for use by police personnel in the district.

A total of 22 motorcycles have been provided to Sub Inspectors of Police to create COVID-19 related awareness campaigns and for carrying out patrolling to check crimes.

Advertising

Advertising

Reflecting jackets, traffic equipment and solar sign boards have also been provided to the district police personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Annie Vijaya handed over the keys of the new motorcycles to the Sub-Inspectors at District Armed Reserve Ground on Tuesday in the presence of Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and senior police officers, a press release said.