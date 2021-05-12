Tiruchirapalli

New motorcycles for SIs

The State government has provided new motorcycles, barricades, baton lights and other items for use by police personnel in the district.

A total of 22 motorcycles have been provided to Sub Inspectors of Police to create COVID-19 related awareness campaigns and for carrying out patrolling to check crimes.

Reflecting jackets, traffic equipment and solar sign boards have also been provided to the district police personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Annie Vijaya handed over the keys of the new motorcycles to the Sub-Inspectors at District Armed Reserve Ground on Tuesday in the presence of Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and senior police officers, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 7:22:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-motorcycles-for-sis/article34543496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY