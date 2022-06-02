New membership drive at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies
New membership enrolment has begun at all Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCSs) in Tiruvarur district.
Disclosing this in a press release, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has said that by submitting the required documents and entrance fee people could enrol themselves as members of PACCSs functioning in their area and avail crop loan and other credit facilities offered by the societies.
