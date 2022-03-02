New members of urban local bodies take oath in Tiruchi district

Newly elected councillors of Tiruchi Corporation and other urban local bodies in the district took oath on Wednesday.

At a ceremony held at A.G.S. Lurdusamy Pillai council hall, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman administered the oath.

M. Anbazhagan of the DMK, representing Ward 27, who is said to a front runner for the post of Mayor, former Mayor S. Sujatha, V. Jawahar, president, Tiruchi (urban) District Congress Committee, S. Suresh (CPI), Anusuya Ravishankar (AIADMK), S. Muthukumar (MDMK), T. Muthuselvam and Khajamalai Vijay (DMK) and P. Senthilnathan (AMMK) were among those who took oath.

Most of the members were first timers. A few women members brought their children with them. Several members, irrespective of party affiliation, deviated from the standard protocol by thanking their leaders and district functionaries while taking oath. The ceremony that began at 10 a.m. and ended at 11.45 am.

The main building of the Corporation on Bharathidasan Road in the city wore a festive look with the arrival of a large number of cadre of various political parities, family members and relatives of the newly elected councillors. They hailed their leaders when the councillors emerged out of the building after taking oath.

Mr. Rahuman said the indirect election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Corporation would be held on Friday. A notification to that effect would be issued shortly before the election. If more than one candidate contested for the posts, voting would take place.

Similarly, the newly elected members of Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Lalgudi, Musiri and Thuvakudi municipalities and 14 town panchayats, including Ponnampatti, Uppilliyapuram and S. Kannanur, also took oath at municipal and town panchayat offices.