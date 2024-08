R. Ponmudi, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Salem Division, who was transferred and posted as the MD of TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, assumed charge at Kumbakonam on Saturday, according to an official release. He replaces K.S. Mahendrakumar, who has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director, Institute of Road Transport, Gummidipoondi.

