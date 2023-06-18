New market complex to come up at Manachanallur

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

A new market complex will be built in Manachanallur town, situated on the outskirts of the town, under the Kalaignar’s Urban Development Scheme.

The new structure is being built after demolishing the old daily market situated on Pettaitheru in the town.

According to officials of the Manachanallur Town Panchayat, 34 new shops would be built in the new market sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹4.08 crore. The town, spread over an area of about 10.32 sq.km., has a population of about 30,500. The new market was sanctioned last year under the urban development scheme.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar and other officials.

Sewer works

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said that ongoing underground drainage works in Tiruchi city would be completed soon as sewer lines have to be laid for another 25 km only. The foundation stone for a new bridge across the River Cauvery in the city would be laid after obtaining the financial sanction for the project.

Mr. Nehru, along with Minister for School Education, distributed prizes and medals to winners of the district level sports events for the Chief Minister’s Trophy.