New ‘Mammo Bus’ in Tiruchi to screen breast and cervical cancer

August 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ‘Mammo Bus’, a vehicle equipped with diagnostic tools and technicians to screen for breast cancer and create awareness about the disease and its early detection, was relaunched in an upgraded version in Tiruchi by Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation (SBCF), Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals and Rotary Club of Srirangam on Thursday.

“The new Mammo Bus will screen women not just for breast cancer, but also for cancer of the cervix, which is the second most commonly reported condition. So in addition to mammography, the mobile unit will offer colposcopy and pap smear tests. In future, we will also be testing for blood pressure, diabetes and so on, to offer a more comprehensive women’s healthcare service in the rural areas,” K. Govindaraj, managing trustee, SBCF, told The Hindu.

The mobile unit was originally donated to the non-profit organisation in 2012 by The Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Rockville, USA and Rotary Club of Srirangam, and had screened over three lakh women in Tamil Nadu. Its new version was inaugurated at a function presided over by A. Zameer Pasha, Shanawaz Nursing Home, K.N. Srinivasan, secretary, SBCF, and senior officials.

