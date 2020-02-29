New lizard spotted in Puliancholai

TIRUCHI

A pilot study on biodiversity of lizards by a field biologist in the foothills of Kollimalai has resulted in spotting of a lacertid-snake-eye-lizard at Puliancholai near Thuraiyur in this district.

A species of lacertid lizard endemic to India and eastern Sri Lanka, it is known to exist in the forest areas of Salem and Coimbatore districts and near the banks of the Cauvery. Its presence has not been recorded in Puliancholai area so far, Q. Ashoka Chakkaravarthy, Conservation Field Biologist, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, Tiruchi, said.

Describing the features of the reptile, he said its transparent lower eyelids are completely or partially fused with the upper lids to form a cap over the eye.

It has 15 or 16 femoral pores (a part of a holocrine secretory gland found on the inside of the thighs of certain lizards which releases pheromones to attract mates or mark territory). This species bear an external similarity to Skink, but are different, he said.

Species of the genus of wall lizards of the family Lacertidae are distributed in southeast Europe, northeast Africa, to west Asia. Snake eye Lizard was named after Leschenault de la Tour, Jean B.C.T (1773 - 1826), a France Botanist, he said.

The steady flow of stream throughout the year amidst greenery and the presence of scores of tamarind trees foster the diversity of birds and reptiles in Puliancholai. But the spurt in tourism in the area, a home for fascinating butterflies, moths, birds, lizards and insects, does not augur well for the biodiversity, he said.

Diminishing availability of natural habitats has been pushing many reptiles to adapt to live in home gardens, plantations, and in degraded habitats.

As a result, these reptiles are presently over-exposed to predators such as domestic cats, poultry and birds, he explained.