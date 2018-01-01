New railway line between Bikshandarkovil, Namakkal mooted

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has reiterated its plea to the railways to consider the possibility of laying a line between Bikshandarkovil near Tiruchi and Namakkal as this will reduce the journey time to Bengaluru by about two-and-a-half hours.

In a representation submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager, Uday Kumar Reddy, at its recent meeting, the council also urged the Railways to re-designate the Rockfort Superfast Express as an Express train and change its schedule of operation to suit the convenience of passengers. The council called upon the divisional authorities to check the ballast stability between Mayiladudurai and Villupuram and increase the speed on this sector.

The council wanted the Divisional Railway manager to drop any move to construct a foot over bridge across the seven platforms at the Tiruchi Railway Junction and instead install escalators at platforms 4 and 5. A multi-level parking lot should be constructed at the junction as demand has increased, it said.

Referring to the traffic system in front of the junction, the council suggested that the traffic flow should be completely altered by doing away with the current system of allowing VIP vehicles up to the main entrance. Priority should be given for passengers coming in with baggage as they are now being forced to walk from the barricades placed far away. “The VIP culture should be abolished,” the representation read out by S.Pushpavanam, secretary of the council, said.

The representation also drew the attention of the DRM to motorists being over charged for parking. “Since there are no boards announcing the parking fees, the contractor regularly charges ₹20 for parking cars even for half an hour. The amount is the fee stipulated for more than two hours,” Mr.Pushpavanam said.

The council also sought, among other things, reintroduction of “half tickets, which got subsumed in the minimum fare for express trains,”; publication of Railway time-table on time; introduction of more chair cars and revival of Kambarasampettai station.

Responding to the demands, Mr.Reddy, while referring to the plea on changing the timings of Rockfort Express, said passengers wanted fast trains to run at convenient timings but synchronising both was difficult. However, he promised to take up the demand with the Railway Board.

Mr.Reddy said the plans were afoot to provide escalators at platform 4 and 5 and a foot overbridge which will have an escalator with an entrance to the rear of the parcel office. He also assured to take action against the contractor, if motorists were over charged.

On the demand for operating another train to Bengaluru, Mr.Reddy observed that there was heavy congestion at the capital of Karnataka.

C. T. Selvakumar President of the Council, said the organisation has planned to arrange a series of interactive meetings with the officials of various public utilities.

Mohamed Isaque, treasurer of the council, and Ghouse Baig, spoke.