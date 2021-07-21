New landing system installed at Tiruchi airport

Flight calibration test expected in August first week

A team from Radio Construction and Development Unit of Airports Authority of India, New Delhi, has installed the new and upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Tiruchi International Airport.

A nine-member team, which arrived here in the first week of July, completed on Tuesday the task of installing the new system that would aid in smoother landing of flights at the airport. The team upon accomplishing its task has left for New Delhi.

As part of the upgraded ILS, a set of 16 new antennae have been installed on a concrete platform constructed at the end of Runway 27 adjoining Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway. The glide path — a navigational equipment and another component of the ILS — is on the end of Runway 09 towards Nathamadipatti side.

“With the new ILS having been installed, the flight calibration test to ensure accuracy and integrity of the upgraded system is expected to be conducted in the first week of August,” Airport Director S. Dharmaraj said.

A separate team from the Flight Inspection Unit from New Delhi armed with required equipment will conduct calibration tests at Tiruchi before the new and upgraded ILS is formally commissioned. The flight calibration tests will be conducted for a day or two depending on the requirements using an aircraft with onboard calibration system, he further said.

The localiser of the upgraded system will provide centre line information of the runway to pilots, while the glide path information pertaining to the angle of descent. A few officials of the Radio Construction and Development Unit will join the team when the flight calibration test is done.

After completion of the test, approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be sought before commissioning the new system. The new ILS is expected to get commissioned by mid-August, he aded.

The entire project has been executed at a cost of ₹3.5 crore.