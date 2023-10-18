ADVERTISEMENT

New Karur Collector takes charge

October 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

M. Thangavel

M. Thangavel assumed charge as Collector of Karur district on Wednesday, replacing T. Prabhushankar who has been transferred and posted as Collector of Tiruvallur.

Mr. Thangavel was previously Joint Managing Director and Project Director (World Bank and Asian Development Bank Projects), Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. He had earlier served as District Revenue Officer in Tiruvarur and held various other positions.

Upon assuming office, Mr. Thangavel said he would accord priority for implementing the State government’s programmes and development of water resources. He assured prompt action on petitions from the public, according to a press release.

