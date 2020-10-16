New integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi airport to be ready by March 2022

The new terminal, being constructed at a cost of ₹951.28 crore, has been designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours, a press release said

The new integrated passenger terminal under construction at the Tiruchi international airport, will be ready by March 2022 with more than 40 % of the construction work having been completed, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The new terminal is being built to reduce congestion at the Tiruchi international airport -- the Airports Authority of India had undertaken the expansion work, which includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron, an air traffic control tower and upgradation of airside facilities.

The existing integrated passenger terminal, which is in use for both international and domestic air traffic has exhausted its design capacity, an AAI press release said.

The new terminal being constructed at a cost of ₹951.28 crore has been designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours. The building would be equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges. It would be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features.

With an area of 75,000 square metres, the new terminal building was being designed as an iconic structure with a majestic roof. The interiors of the building would reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner.

The intuitive form of the new terminal would create a unique architectural identity in the Southern region and add a new dimension to the terminal design. Arrival and departure passengers would sense this identity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building on February 10, 2019 through a video link from Tiruppur.

The construction of a new apron, associated taxiways and isolation bay was to make the airport suitable for the Multiple Apron Ramp System. In addition to this, the construction of a control room, supporting equipment rooms, terminal radar, radar simulation, automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and meteorological offices were also part of the project, the release added.