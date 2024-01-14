New integrated Collector’s office in Mayiladuthurai district ready

January 14, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The construction of an integrated collectorate complex for the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district has been completed by the Public Works Department and the buildings at Palpannai near Mannampandal are all set for inauguration soon.

The State government, through a G.O. on April 7, 2020, announced the formation of Mayiladuthurai district by bifurcating the erstwhile Nagapattinam district. The areas in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, and Poompuhar Assembly constituencies became the 38th district of the State. The new district, with two Municipalities, four town panchayats, and 241 village panchayats, is part of the fertile Cauvery delta and agriculture remains the prime moving force.

Since 2020, efforts to split the administrative machinery of the Nagapattinam district gained pace and many government departments started functioning separately in Mayiladuthurai district. Temporary arrangements had been made at the Commercial Tax Office near Mayuranathar Swamy temple to accommodate government offices, which have been functioning as the District Collectorate for nearly two years.

Simultaneously, the State government initiated steps to identify land to construct the integrated collectorate complex. Officials had conducted surveys on Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam roads and finally identified nearly 21.27 acres of land owned by Dharmapuram Aadheenam Math near Palpannai in Mannampandal village panchayat on the Mayiladuthurai-Tharangambadi road.

The Public Works Department finalised the design of a seven-floor building and started construction in April 2022, soon after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone. The State government had sanctioned ₹114.48 crore for constructing the integrated collectorate complex with modern facilities that could accommodate offices of more than 30 government departments, including the District Rural Development Agency, weekly grievances redress meeting hall, and parking facilities. According to official sources, the final phase of work has been completed recently while a few other minor works will be finished soon.

Sources said plans were afoot to begin the construction of the District Police Office on land identified close to the new collectorate. Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan, and Superintendent of Police, K. Meena, recently inspected the identified spot.