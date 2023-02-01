ADVERTISEMENT

New initiatives welcomed

February 01, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has welcomed the new initiatives announced in the Union Budget aiming to promote organic farming in the country.

While welcoming the announcements, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan suggested that the scheme of setting up cold storage facilities for farm produce at district headquarters could be extended to taluks also.

Pleading for enhancement of the annual assistance to farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000 per annum, he demanded that all farmers be covered under the scheme and interest-free crop loans be extended to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur district unit of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the Union Budget had disappointed farmers.

Not even a single announcement regarding the development of agriculture operations or protecting the interests of the farming community found a place in the Budget, said Sangam’s Thanjavur district secretary, N.V. Kannan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US