New initiatives welcomed

February 01, 2023 - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has welcomed the new initiatives announced in the Union Budget aiming to promote organic farming in the country.

While welcoming the announcements, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan suggested that the scheme of setting up cold storage facilities for farm produce at district headquarters could be extended to taluks also.

Pleading for enhancement of the annual assistance to farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000 per annum, he demanded that all farmers be covered under the scheme and interest-free crop loans be extended to them.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur district unit of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the Union Budget had disappointed farmers.

Not even a single announcement regarding the development of agriculture operations or protecting the interests of the farming community found a place in the Budget, said Sangam’s Thanjavur district secretary, N.V. Kannan.