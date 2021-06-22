New initiative to protect senior citizens staying alone

TIRUCHI

22 June 2021 17:57 IST

Move comes after recent murder of senior citizens in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts

Police have come out with an initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and security of senior citizens residing alone in the central zone comprising nine districts.

A list of senior citizens living alone has been compiled from inputs from all police stations with a view to putting in place the initiative called Kaaval Vizhuthugal.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of recent murder of senior citizens staying alone in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of District Crime Records Bureau in each district has been nominated as the nodal officer to monitor its implementation by police and to carry out periodic review.

The central zone has 238 police stations including 29 All Women Police stations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. “We have collected a detailed list of senior citizens staying alone police station-wise in central zone under the initiative,” Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu here on Monday.

Data shows that the number of senior citizens staying alone in the zone is over 2,300. Pudukottai district tops the list with a little over 1,200 followed by Tiruvarur with 567.

As part of the initiative, ‘patta’ books will be placed in the houses where senior citizens live alone. “Beat officers will make weekly visits to such houses and interact with the elderly citizens to find out their grievances, if any,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

The Beat Officers will record an entry in the ‘patta’ books every time they visit such houses. Police personnel have been briefed about the initiative and its monitoring by their superiors in each district.

Mr. Balakrishnan visited a few houses where aged women stayed alone in Tiruvarur Town last week and interacted with them.

The law enforcers are exploring the possibility of introducing e-beat system with QR code as part of the initiative to replace the ‘patta’ books system in due course. Senior citizens are most vulnerable and soft targets for anti-socials, he points out.

In Pudukottai district, a 75-year-old woman, a widow living alone, was murdered in her house at Vadakku Imanampatti village recently. She was found dead in the verandah of her house and her ear and nose studs were reported missing. The murder occurred in Ganesh Nagar police station limits.

The murder of a 62-year-old man and his wife in Perambalur district was reported at Allinagaram village in Kunnam police station limits. Gold jewellery weighing around 16 sovereigns and ₹one lakh cash were reportedly stolen from the house. The couple were staying alone in the village. Both cases were under investigation.

Mr. Balakrishnan says the Superintendent of Police of each district will reviewing the initiative periodically. Field-level officers other than the Beat Constables will also carry out random visits to houses where senior citizens stay alone.