New initiative to protect children at Samayapuram temple

December 19, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an attempt to provide security to children of devotees waiting in queues to offer worship at the Sri Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, the police have devised a creative idea to keep them safe as well as entertained.

The temple attracts thousands of devotees from all parts of Tamil Nadu. On special days and weekends, devotees, including women and children, wait in long queues to offer worship to Goddess Mariamman.

To lighten the burden of the mothers who wait in long queues holding their children in their arms, the Samayapuram police have set up a play area for kids close to the line to keep them entertained.

“Children, especially toddlers, become restless while waiting in long queues due to the rush and suffocation, and mothers may find it challenging to keep an eye on their children. To put an end to this, we have made arrangements for children to play near the queue where their mothers can keep an on them,” said Police Inspector T. Karunakaran.

Toys and slates are available for them to play with while their mothers wait to offer worship. “Once their turn comes to offer darshan, mothers can take their kids along with them. This move has been appreciated and welcomed by the public,” he added.