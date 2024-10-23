New industrial park to come up at Mahimaipuram

The proposed industrial park in Ariyalur district will come up at Mahimaipuram in Jayamkondam. The Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) will establish the park on 130 acres in the limits of Jayamkondam municipality. It was one among the industrial parks announced by the State government recently.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, who inspected the spot along with Collector P. Rathinasamy, said that Mahimaipuram was an ideal location to set up the industrial park, which was aimed at providing plots for the small, micro and medium industries to construct production units. Steps had been taken to create all necessary facilities such as road, electricity, water and drainage.

The district administration and the SIPCOT would take steps to provide the facilities as early as possible.

Mr. Sivasankar said that the proposed park would attract investments to Ariyalur district, thereby providing direct and indirect employment opportunities for the skilled and unskilled workers.

Jayamkondam MLA K. Kannan and senior officials accompanied the Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Sivasankar flagged off three new bus services to Tiruchi and Tirupur from Jayamkondam. While two buses will be operated to Tiruchi via Poyyur, one will be operated to Tirupur via Poyyur, Tiruchi and Karur.