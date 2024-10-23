GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New industrial park to come up at Mahimaipuram

Published - October 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed industrial park in Ariyalur district will come up at Mahimaipuram in Jayamkondam. The Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) will establish the park on 130 acres in the limits of Jayamkondam municipality. It was one among the industrial parks announced by the State government recently.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, who inspected the spot along with Collector P. Rathinasamy, said that Mahimaipuram was an ideal location to set up the industrial park, which was aimed at providing plots for the small, micro and medium industries to construct production units. Steps had been taken to create all necessary facilities such as road, electricity, water and drainage.

The district administration and the SIPCOT would take steps to provide the facilities as early as possible.

Mr. Sivasankar said that the proposed park would attract investments to Ariyalur district, thereby providing direct and indirect employment opportunities for the skilled and unskilled workers.

Jayamkondam MLA K. Kannan and senior officials accompanied the Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Sivasankar flagged off three new bus services to Tiruchi and Tirupur from Jayamkondam. While two buses will be operated to Tiruchi via Poyyur, one will be operated to Tirupur via Poyyur, Tiruchi and Karur.

Published - October 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.