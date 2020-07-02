Tiruchirapalli

New IG, Central Zone, takes charge

(From left) H. M. Jayaram is new IGP of Central Zone and Z. Annie Vijaya is new Deputy IGP.

(From left) H. M. Jayaram is new IGP of Central Zone and Z. Annie Vijaya is new Deputy IGP.  

‘Public must be treated with dignity’

H.M. Jayaram assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, here on Thursday. He succeeds A. Amalraj, who has been transferred and posted to Chennai.

Upon taking charge, Mr. Jayaram said curbing road accidents would be accorded priority and instructions had been given to police personnel in the central zone to treat the general public approaching police stations with dignity.

Meanwhile, Z. Annie Vijaya took charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here on Thursday.

She succeeds V. Balakrishnan, who has been transferred to Chennai.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 10:34:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-ig-central-zone-takes-charge/article31973677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY