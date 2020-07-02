New IG, Central Zone, takes charge

H.M. Jayaram assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, here on Thursday. He succeeds A. Amalraj, who has been transferred and posted to Chennai.

Upon taking charge, Mr. Jayaram said curbing road accidents would be accorded priority and instructions had been given to police personnel in the central zone to treat the general public approaching police stations with dignity.

Meanwhile, Z. Annie Vijaya took charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here on Thursday.

She succeeds V. Balakrishnan, who has been transferred to Chennai.