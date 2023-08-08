ADVERTISEMENT

New hall at District Central Library in Tiruchi

August 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new hall built on the second floor of Tiruchi District Central Library. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new hall constructed at the District Central Library in Tiruchi has given its users much-needed space for study and group discussion.

The new facility is located on the second floor of the premises on West Boulevard Road.

According to an official statement, the hall was constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh funded by Tiruchi Round Table 54, and inaugurated recently.

With a footfall of 800 persons a day, of whom at least 350 are aspirants of competitive examinations, the library was in need of more space to accommodate the growing number of users. “This block is used for reading and dining. Round Table has already sponsored a tactile path for visually impaired users, a toilet on the second floor and 200 chairs for the conference hall,” the statement said.

