New govt. arts college to come up in Jayamkondam

Ariyalur

21 September 2020 16:55 IST

A new government arts and science college would begin functioning at Jayamkondam from this academic year.

The college would temporarily function from the Government Girls High School in Jayamkondam before buildings are constructed for the institution, Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran said here recently.

Mr. Rajendran, who inspected the facilities available at the school along with Collector D. Rathna and Jayakamondam MLA J. K. N. Ramajayalingam, said that the government has sanctioned a new arts and science to enable more students to pursue higher education in the backward Ariyalur district. The college would function from this academic year itself and would have an intake of 60 seats each in B.A.Tamil, B.A. English and B. Com and 40 seats each in B.Sc. Mathematics and B.Sc. Computer Science.

The site for the new college would be identified and buildings would be constructed soon, he said.