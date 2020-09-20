New Govt. Arts College at Kuthalam to begin soon

The new Government Arts and Science College proposed for Kuthalam in the recently-created Mayiladuthurai district will start functioning shortly with five Under Graduate programmes.

The preparatory work for the start of the college are progressing at a swift pace. The new college will obviate the need for students in Kuthalam to travel to Mayiladuthurai or Kumbakonam for higher studies, officials said.

The college will offer B.A. Tamil Literature, B.A. English Literature, B.Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Computer Science, and B.Com, to begin with, State Textiles Minister O. S. Manian said on Sunday.

Accompanied by the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Thanjavur, Usha, the Minister inspected the site identified for establishing the new college. The Principal of Kumbakonam Government Arts and Science College, Gunaskaran, will hold the additional charge in the new college, Mr. Manian said.